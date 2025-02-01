We know people in Texas love country music and having a good time, which is why you need to put Priscilla Block on your concert bucket list. She is an amazing artist who loves to show her fans a good time.

And you have a shot to see Country Star, Priscilla Block for FREE!

Priscilla Block will be performing live at Margaritaville Resort and Casino in Bossier City, Louisiana the day after Valentine’s Day.

February 15, 2025 the doors open at 7:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $50, which isn’t bad for a fun concert on a Saturday night.

But we know money is tight, so our friends at Margaritaville gave us some tickets to giveaway, so make sure you enter for the tickets.

Priscilla Block Has Won Big Awards

Priscilla was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year by the ACMs, and Breakthrough Video of the Year as well as Collaborative Video of the Year by CMT.

She is one of those artists that you can listen too all of her songs as they are catchy, relatable, and fun.

Could Be a Valentine’s Day Present

Whether you want to spoil your Valentine with concert tickets the night after the romantic holiday or if you just want to go with a friend. You don’t want to miss seeing Priscilla Block at Margaritaville.

We will be contacting all winners on February 11th so you have plenty of time to make sure you can make it to the show. Good Luck!