See Priscilla Block at Margaritaville in February for Free

See Priscilla Block at Margaritaville in February for Free

Margaritaville, Canva

We know people in Texas love country music and having a good time, which is why you need to put Priscilla Block on your concert bucket list. She is an amazing artist who loves to show her fans a good time. 

And you have a shot to see Country Star, Priscilla Block for FREE! 

Priscilla Block will be performing live at Margaritaville Resort and Casino in Bossier City, Louisiana the day after Valentine’s Day. 

February 15, 2025 the doors open at 7:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $50, which isn’t bad for a fun concert on a Saturday night.  

But we know money is tight, so our friends at Margaritaville gave us some tickets to giveaway, so make sure you enter for the tickets. 

 

Priscilla Block Has Won Big Awards 

Priscilla was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year by the ACMs, and Breakthrough Video of the Year as well as Collaborative Video of the Year by CMT. 

She is one of those artists that you can listen too all of her songs as they are catchy, relatable, and fun.  

Could Be a Valentine’s Day Present 

Whether you want to spoil your Valentine with concert tickets the night after the romantic holiday or if you just want to go with a friend. You don’t want to miss seeing Priscilla Block at Margaritaville. 

We will be contacting all winners on February 11th so you have plenty of time to make sure you can make it to the show. Good Luck! 

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

24 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants

Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years.

Gallery Credit: Jess

Filed Under: texas, vip
Categories: Country Exclusive, Entertainment

More From 101.5 KNUE