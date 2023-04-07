Prison Guards Punished – Subjected Inmates to ‘Baby Shark’

A pair of prison guards have had punishment handed down against them after a judge ruled that their decision to "punish" inmates at a correctional facility was just not right. You might be asking what kind of "torture" could be so heinous that the prison guards would find themselves in trouble.

It turns out it's a similar punishment that many parents have had "inflicted" upon them by their own children. You see, the two prison guards, now former prison guards, subjected a group of inmates to the non-stop playing of the children's song, Baby Shark.

If you've never heard the song, Baby Shark Dance, I caution you to hit play. The reason for my caution, the song is quite infectious and it will live in your head for hours if not days. It is also a very annoying song when filtered through parental ears. But, if you're a glutton for punishment, go ahead, and hit play.

Don't get us wrong. The song has been a monster smash on YouTube and other musical platforms. It's catchy easy to remember melody and lyrics making it easy for young children to sing along. And, much to the chagrin of parents and in this case prisoners, the song can literally wear you out and bring you to your knees.

The District Attorney who prosecuted the case told an Oklahoma newspaper that he would have preferred to have filed felony charges against the two former guards. But David Prater told the Oklahoman Newspaper he could not find a statute to use.

So, the former prison guards have each been sentenced to 40 hours of community service. They must also pay their victims $300 in compensation.