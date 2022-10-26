Halloween Events Tops The List Of East Texas Fun This Weekend
Halloween weekend has finally arrived in East Texas. Kids of all ages will be wondering how they can get their hands on the most candy this weekend. Not to worry in addition to traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween, kids will have plenty of chances to add to their haul of candy thanks to the numerous trunk-or-treating events around East Texas.
As far as big festivals go this weekend, it looks like they're taking Halloween weekend off! Big festivals will return to East Texas Saturday, November 12th in Henderson and Bullard with the Heritage Syrup Festival and Red, White & Blue Festival, respectively. Now on to some other events happening this weekend in East Texas.
Trunk-or-Treat events
Glass Recreational Center - Tyler - Thursday
Glenwood Church Of Christ - Tyler - Saturday
Fall Festival 2022 - Marshall - Saturday
Trunk Or Treat - Drug Emporium - Longview - Saturday
The Church of Garden Valley - Lindale - Saturday
Fall Festival - Hallsville - Saturday
Hill Creek Baptist Church - Whitehouse - Saturday
Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church - Tyler - Sunday
West Erwin Church Of Christ - Tyler - Sunday
Central Baptist Church - Tyler - Sunday
Union Hill Baptist Church - Brownsboro - Monday
You can check here for quite a few happenings around Tyler
Haunted Houses
Time to get the adrenaline rushing and head into a haunted house where without a doubt you'll jump, scream and run for your life from a chainsaw!
World Of Khaos - Tyler
Corpse Grove & The Annex Of Terror - Tyler and Mineola
Graystone Haunted Manor - Longview
Doc Wilkes House Of Horrors - Longview
Trail Of Terror Haunted Hall - Marshall
Baby Shark Live!
LeTourneau University Belcher Center - Longview
Friday
It is a one-of-a-kind immersive show featuring Baby Shark and Pinkfong and their journey into the sea singing some of your kids' favorite songs and exploring shapes, colors, numbers and more. Tickets are available for this extremely kid-friendly show.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Liberty Hall - Tyler
Friday and Saturday
It'll be a very interactive show at Liberty Hall. Come dressed as your favorite character and enjoy this 18+ show where you can be a part of the movie. Unfortunately, it's too late to get a ticket to this sold-out event.
Boo At The Zoo
Caldwell Zoo - Tyler
Saturday and Sunday
Bring the kids out dressed in their Halloween costumes for trick-or-treating and to see the animals enjoy their own special Halloween. This event will be busy and it is recommended to purchase your tickets early and reserve an early entry time as this event could sell out on both days.
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Mineola will have three different organizations hosting events for the entire family.
Iron Horse Car and Truck Show - 10a - 2p - downtown
Smith County N Scale model train group - 9a - 5p - train depot
Chili Dog Fly-In at Wisener Field - 10:30a - 1:30p - airport