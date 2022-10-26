Halloween Events Tops The List Of East Texas Fun This Weekend

Get our free mobile app

Halloween weekend has finally arrived in East Texas. Kids of all ages will be wondering how they can get their hands on the most candy this weekend. Not to worry in addition to traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween, kids will have plenty of chances to add to their haul of candy thanks to the numerous trunk-or-treating events around East Texas.

As far as big festivals go this weekend, it looks like they're taking Halloween weekend off! Big festivals will return to East Texas Saturday, November 12th in Henderson and Bullard with the Heritage Syrup Festival and Red, White & Blue Festival, respectively. Now on to some other events happening this weekend in East Texas.

Trunk-or-Treat events

Glass Recreational Center - Tyler - Thursday

Glenwood Church Of Christ - Tyler - Saturday

Fall Festival 2022 - Marshall - Saturday

Trunk Or Treat - Drug Emporium - Longview - Saturday

The Church of Garden Valley - Lindale - Saturday

Fall Festival - Hallsville - Saturday

Hill Creek Baptist Church - Whitehouse - Saturday

Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church - Tyler - Sunday

West Erwin Church Of Christ - Tyler - Sunday

Central Baptist Church - Tyler - Sunday

Union Hill Baptist Church - Brownsboro - Monday

You can check here for quite a few happenings around Tyler

Haunted Houses

Time to get the adrenaline rushing and head into a haunted house where without a doubt you'll jump, scream and run for your life from a chainsaw!

World Of Khaos - Tyler

Corpse Grove & The Annex Of Terror - Tyler and Mineola

Graystone Haunted Manor - Longview

Doc Wilkes House Of Horrors - Longview

Trail Of Terror Haunted Hall - Marshall

LeTourneau University Belcher Center - Longview

Friday

It is a one-of-a-kind immersive show featuring Baby Shark and Pinkfong and their journey into the sea singing some of your kids' favorite songs and exploring shapes, colors, numbers and more. Tickets are available for this extremely kid-friendly show.

Liberty Hall - Tyler

Friday and Saturday

It'll be a very interactive show at Liberty Hall. Come dressed as your favorite character and enjoy this 18+ show where you can be a part of the movie. Unfortunately, it's too late to get a ticket to this sold-out event.

Caldwell Zoo - Tyler

Saturday and Sunday

Bring the kids out dressed in their Halloween costumes for trick-or-treating and to see the animals enjoy their own special Halloween. This event will be busy and it is recommended to purchase your tickets early and reserve an early entry time as this event could sell out on both days.

Mineola will have three different organizations hosting events for the entire family.

Iron Horse Car and Truck Show - 10a - 2p - downtown

Smith County N Scale model train group - 9a - 5p - train depot

Chili Dog Fly-In at Wisener Field - 10:30a - 1:30p - airport

