Puppies and Kittens Should NOT Be Sold in Stores in Tyler, TX

For most adults before owning a pet they realize this is going to be a forever family member. This isn't just for a few months as the puppy is growing but as soon as they tear up a pillow it's time to say goodbye. It's really unfortunate to see so many dogs and cats that are dumped here in East Texas. In Dallas, there is a ban being considered that would make it illegal to see puppies and kittens in stores and I think this is something that should be implemented across the whole state of Texas.

There are lots of free pet pages all over social media and that should be another reason why you never even think about purchasing a new pet, you should always adopt one that is already in a tough situation. I'm not trying to shame stores that sell adorable puppies and kittens but I think we can all agree these animals deserve more room to play than they get in those small containers.

Just Imagine What These Adoptable Pets Are Going Through

Could you imagine living in a place that you believe to be your home and next thing you know you are in a brand new place and the person who has always taken care of you is nowhere to be found? The pets that are up for adoption have already dealt with so much, they deserve to find a loving forever family to enjoy for the rest of their life.

If You're Looking to Add a Furry Family Member in Tyler Here Are Some Fantastic Options

There are lots of amazing places and organizations across East Texas that has animals waiting for their forever home. There is Pets Fur People & SPCA of East Texas both I highly suggest and even if you just want to foster an animal you can do that too. Please remember to adopt don't shop, and know they are with you until they cross that rainbow bridge.

Just thinking about the animals and what's best for them, that is why I want to see it illegal for puppies and kittens to be sold in stores across the whole state of Texas.

