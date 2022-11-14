Adopt a Dog for Free or Foster One This Saturday in Tyler, Texas
Its been a little over three years since my black lab, Buddy, passed away at the age of 16. I miss him every day. He was truly the definition of man's best friend. I haven't adopted another dog since but will as soon as I'm in a place with a backyard, not an apartment or the current town house I live in. But if you are looking for a new furry family member to add some love to your home, Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas has an event this weekend for you.
Thanksgiving if for the 2-Legged and 4-Legged Family Members
We're getting so close to Thanksgiving, we can already smell the turkey, ham, dressing, desserts and whatever other food we'll scarf down over the holiday. For the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter, they are taking this weekend to host Pupsgiving, an event where you and your family can come in and get acquainted with the animals they have for adoption and possibly take one home to love fur-ever.
Adopt or Foster
Pupsgiving gives us the opportunity to provide a loving home for an animal either forever or for a temporary amount of time through fostering. If you come this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and find that new four legged friend, the adoption fee will be waved. If you are interested in fostering an animal until he or she finds a permanent home, this Saturday will also be a perfect time to do that.
If you want more details on Pupsgiving, visit the shelter at 322 East Ferguson in Tyler, call 903-266-4303 or email shelter@smith-county.com.