Adoption Fees Waived This Month With A Donation At This East Texas Animal Shelter

Adopt a pet and you will immediately bring nothing but pure joy and unconditional love into your home. Whether you live alone, your partner, or your part of a huge family, there's nothing like being greeted by a four-legged buddy waiting for you on the other side of that door when you get home.

Adopting a pet from Tyler Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas has gotten a little more affordable during the month of October because they are waiving all adoption fees on dogs and cats with a simple donation for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.

The Tyler Animal Control and Shelter facility currently has more than 30 dogs and cats available for adoption.

With a donation of twelve toys for Operation Christmas Child, Tyler Animal Control and Shelter will be waiving the standard dog adoption fee of $120 and $80 adoption fee for a cat. When you adopt an animal from the shelter, it will be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

What is Operation Christmas Child?

It is a project of Samaritan's Purse which is an international relief organization. Through shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, some school supplies, and other trinkets, children around the world are receiving meaningful gifts from people around the world in these shoeboxes.

Take a look at the following photo gallery to see the adorable animals that are currently available for adoption and when you see one you would be the 'pet parent' of, go ahead and submit an application for adoption to Tyler Animal Services and then get those twelve items together to brighten a child's life and then have a fulfilled life with your new pet too.

