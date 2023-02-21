Raising Cane’s Sues For Being Legally Banned From Selling their Chicken

What in the name of Todd Graves are these Yankees trying to pull? Although Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers got its start in Louisiana, here in Tyler, TX we sure love us some chicken fingers and Cane's Sauce.

Mmm mmm, Cane's Sauce.

To paraphrase James Earl Jones' character Terrance Mann in "Field of dreams," America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But **chicken** has marked the time.

It's been 25 years since Graves opened the first Raising Cane's in Baton Rouge, LA, and over the past two decades it has turned into a monster money maker, pulling in an estimated $1.5 billion in revenue on an annual basis. Proving that doing one thing and doing it right can work.

Now Raising Cane's is trying to bring delicious chicken fingers to Indiana, but it turns out these property owners they signed with are NOT true Caniacs.

Yup, according to the lawsuit these yay-hoos had previously signed a deal with a nearby McDonald’s that gave them the exclusive rights to sell “chicken products” at the shopping center... Because when I think McDonald's I always think "chicken," right?

So you would think they'd disclose this when inking a 15 year lease with a chicken restaurant, a restaurant that only has "One Love" and it's chicken fingers. But according to Raising Cane's they did not, and now Cane's wants out of the deal.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that "Raising Cane’s ran into a slight hitch after the deal was finalized when it discovered its new landlord had previously signed a deal with a nearby McDonald’s to give them exclusive rights to sell “chicken products” at the shopping center, which isn’t exactly conducive to running a successful business that relies almost entirely on the sale of the chicken fingers prominently featured on its menu and logo."

Now, it's true I did get in an A in the only Law Class I ever took in college, so I realize I may have a better grasp of the law than like nobody, but this seems like a pretty straight forward case. Let my Raising Cane's go!

