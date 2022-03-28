World’s Largest Raising Cane’s Set to Open in Texas with 4-Day Grand Opening

As the fast food chicken sandwich wars raged on, with every joint coming out with their own, including McDonald's Popeye's, Chick-fil-a, and even Taco Bell, one thing remained constant -- Raising Cane's chicken fingers.

To paraphrase James Earl Jones' character Terrance Mann in "Field of dreams," America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But **chicken** has marked the time.

And while you probably don't actually need to pick a side in this war, it's refreshing to see Raising Cane's crank out delicious chicken fingers, unworried about the sandwich trends. And, yo, don't sleep on their sandwich combo.

It has been announced that the world's largest Raising Cane's is set to open in Texas, Odessa to be exact. And it has been reported that Local Caniacs can expect a huge FOUR-DAY grand opening celebration.

You may wanna make a trip out for the Grand Opening this weekend, it's going to be monumental. According to MRT, on "March 31, customers will receive a free swag bag with every mobile order placed throughout the day. To round out the four-day celebration, a local mariachi band will entertain the crowd while the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on April 12."

Regardless whether you can make it this weekend, if you consider yourself a true Caniac, you'll eventually have to make your pilgrimage to West Texas and partake of chicken fingers, and Cane's Sauce from the world's largest location. Maybe a summer road trip? The Odessa location will mark Raising Cane's 183rd location in Texas, and 618th location globally.

