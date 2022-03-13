Houses are selling like hotcakes in Tyler, Longview, and all across the US. You can't even list your house before getting a dozen offers on it. Which is a great thing, if you're selling. Not so much if your trying to buy though, right?

Granted the main house on the listing sits on over 62 acres, and the house is super sharp. I dig it. But does it comes across as a $4 million bachelor pad to anyone else?

The house is gorgeous, the red appliances are sharp. But it's only got a single bedroom. Yeah, it's a one bedroom home. It's like a massive studio apartment on a sprawling ranch. Now if that's what you're looking for, good news. I found your new home for you.

The listing does point out that it'd be a great investment, as the property is easily divisible and in that case you may be able to turn a profit here. But that house, as cool as it is, just doesn't make much sense to me. Perhaps to a single rancher with absolutely no family it's perfect.

Oh, and it was listed for under $1 million in 2015. Granted that was before the massive single bedroom loft was built. It took the price from $380 per square foot, to $750 per square foot.

Regardless though, you've got to see these pics. This place is wild -- especially the inside. Go look.

Main residence constructed in 2017 - Excellent investment opportunity, property is easily divisible - More than 1, 100' of frontage on Silver Hill Road - Wraparound swimming pool - Tile covered patio / outdoor entertainment area - 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom guest house - 4, 000 SF barn with separate feed room, tool room, equipment, and wash room - Multiple outbuildings for storage, feed, livestock - Foreman's quarters - Ranch features include brick entrance, asphalt and concrete driveway, four fenced and cross-fenced pastures, pipe fencing, windmill, two water wells, propane tank, and pond - Furniture, fixtures, and equipment negotiable - Schedule appointment 24 hours in advance.