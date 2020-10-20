Last night (October 19th), for the first time-ever, the Texas Regional Radio Awards went virtual, cause COVID. The fan-voted awards were announced on the TRRR Facebook page.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Randy Rogers and the boys were the big winners of the night taking home trophies for Entertainer, Band, and Single of The Year. Bri Bagwell and Aaron Watson both took home honors as well winning Female and Male Vocalist of the Year, respectively. Here are the rest of your winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Randy Rogers Band

Male Vocalist of the Year

Aaron Watson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Bri Bagwell

Duo/Group/Band of the Year

Randy Rogers Band

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Jon Stork

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Casey Baker

New Duo/Group/Band of the Year

Chad Cooke Band

Single of the Year

Cheat On Me – Bri Bagwell

Album of the Year

Red Bandana – Aaron Watson

Brandon Jenkins Memorial Songwriters Award

Twenty Years From Now – Kylie Rae Harris

Music Video of the Year

I’ll Never Get Over You – Randy Rogers Band

Record Producer of the Year

Trent Willmon

Recording Studio of the Year

BGM Studios – San Antonio

Venue/Night Club of the Year

Texas Live – Arlington

Festival of the Year

Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Music Festival – Stephenville

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app to continuously stream all the best Texas & Red Dirt without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.