Randy Rogers Band, Bri Bagwell, & Aaron Watson Win Big at The Texas Regional Radio Music Awards
Last night (October 19th), for the first time-ever, the Texas Regional Radio Awards went virtual, cause COVID. The fan-voted awards were announced on the TRRR Facebook page.
Randy Rogers and the boys were the big winners of the night taking home trophies for Entertainer, Band, and Single of The Year. Bri Bagwell and Aaron Watson both took home honors as well winning Female and Male Vocalist of the Year, respectively. Here are the rest of your winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Randy Rogers Band
Male Vocalist of the Year
Aaron Watson
Female Vocalist of the Year
Bri Bagwell
Duo/Group/Band of the Year
Randy Rogers Band
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Jon Stork
New Female Vocalist of the Year
Casey Baker
New Duo/Group/Band of the Year
Chad Cooke Band
Single of the Year
Cheat On Me – Bri Bagwell
Album of the Year
Red Bandana – Aaron Watson
Brandon Jenkins Memorial Songwriters Award
Twenty Years From Now – Kylie Rae Harris
Music Video of the Year
I’ll Never Get Over You – Randy Rogers Band
Record Producer of the Year
Trent Willmon
Recording Studio of the Year
BGM Studios – San Antonio
Venue/Night Club of the Year
Texas Live – Arlington
Festival of the Year
Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Music Festival – Stephenville
