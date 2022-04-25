Kylie Frey & Bri Bagwell Prove ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ in New Music Video

Cyndi Lauper's '80s smash is a true woman's anthem, one of those songs that stand the test of time. Driving home that point, earlier this year, nearly 40 years after Lauper initially released it, Kylie Frey and Bri Bagwell took a run at the iconic song and knocked it out of the ballpark.

Kylie Frey has already enjoyed solo radio success here in Texas with hits including “One Night in Tulsa,” "Horses in Heaven," and "Spur of the Moment." And you may recognize the Louisiana high school rodeo queen from the inaugural season of USA Network’s “Real Country” in 2018, you'll recall that she was on Team Shania.

Last year Bri Bagwell won her 8th Texas Regional Radio Music Award Female Vocalist of the Year, and was honored by T3R the same night as the Female Vocalist of the Decade.

Kylie Frey along with Robert Earl Keen, Wade Bowen, Kolby Cooper, Pecos and the Rooftops, and William Beckmann will be performing at our 8th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on Saturday, May 7th. This year's festival will bring more than 25 of the most celebrated BBQ joints from across Texas and live music all day. Find out how you can win your Last Chance VIP Tickets to the show thanks to our friends at Red Dirt Hat Co., right here.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app to continuously stream all the best Texas & Red Dirt without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.

Let's Look Inside Dak Prescott's Amazing Home in Prosper, Texas Being the face of the most lucrative sports team in America is not easy, but it does pay very well. Last year Dak Prescott finally inked his big deal with America's Team, but he's been living in his Prosper, TX home since '19.