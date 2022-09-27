Randy Rogers’ Latest a Touching Tribute the Dallas Cowboys & His Late Father

When it's all said and done, Randy Rogers will be remembered as one of the most important figures in the history of Texas Music. What he's done for the scene, the artists in it, and the integrity that he and his band have brought to it for over two decades has been paramount.

From his own band, to projects with Wade Bowen and Robert Earl Keen, to his guidance of young talent; including guys named William Clark Green, Parker McCollum, and now William Beckmann, to his business ventures -- including staking a claim in historic Cheatham Street Warehouse -- it's impossible to imagine where we'd be without him.

“Heart for Just One Team” official video is out now! I want to say thank you to the @dallascowboys for the opportunity to film at AT&T Stadium. My Dad would be so proud. It’s always an honor to stand on that Star! Go Cowboys!!

This week the godfather of Texas Music, as Parker McCollum calls him, released a poignant tribute to his late father who passed away in 2020.

“Heart for Just One Team” tells the story of a father and son who forge a special Sunday bond, but one that'll ring very familiar for so many father and sons, over Dallas Cowboys football.

