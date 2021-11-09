Reba McEntire ‘Can’t Believe’ It’s Taken Her So Long to Duet With Dolly Parton

When Reba McEntire enlisted Dolly Parton to join her for a duet on "Does He Love You," off McEntire's Revived Remixed Revisited album, the collaboration was a long time coming for both stars.

They'd long been friends, and throughout their towering parallel careers in country music, they often supported each other, performed on the same bills at the same events and tributed each other at special ceremonies. They even co-hosted the 2019 CMA Awards, alongside another superstar from a younger generation, Carrie Underwood. But it wasn't until the two legends teamed up for "Does He Love You" — originally a duet between McEntire and Linda Davis, which came out in 1993 — that they finally brought their voices together on the same track.

When word got out that Revived Remixed Revisited included a guest spot from Parton, many country fans couldn't believe that the pair hadn't ever collaborated before, and they weren't the only ones.

"It's a dream come true for me to have finally had the chance to record something with her," McEntire shares with Billboard. "And then to see the reaction to it, and the video has just been icing on the cake. I can't believe it's taken us this long to finally get together, but I sure am glad we did."

Both women are towering figures in country music, and both have contributed staple songs to the genre. "Jolene and Fancy would be proud!" McEntire continues, in a nod to two of the most iconic selections from each of their catalogs.

Revived Remixed Revisited is an extensive, three-disc collection that finds the singer putting new spins on some of the best-loved songs of her storied career. The project came out in October.