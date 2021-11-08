Why Did GRAMMY Winner Kacey Musgraves Fund Pizza Party at Mineola High School?

It's not every day that a GRAMMY winner buys your lunch.

The accolades have been rolling in for Kacey Musgraves for a decade now. Through all the years, though, the Mineola native has not forgotten her hometown and she certainly hasn't forgotten the kids there.

First things first, a big congratulations to the Mineola High School Marching Band, Sound of Swarm, on Nov. 3 they won Texas' state 3A UIL championship at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, their third straight state title.

It's an amazing feat that each of them will treasure for their lifetime. But a cherry on top of this accomplishment came in the form of pizza from one superstar MHS alumnus.

Our State Champion Sound of the Swarm was treated to a very special lunch today by MHS alumnus and award-winning recording artist Kacey Musgraves! We are all so proud of all you've accomplished this year!

Kacey Musgraves and her family bought the band lunch yesterday, Kacey's grandparent's were even on hand to serve up pizza to the reigning state champions.

Way to go, Yellow Jackets!

Meanwhile, last month, Kacey found out that her latest album Star-Crossed will not be eligible for Country Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs.

From Billboard, "the Recording Academy's screening committee decided that Musgraves' new album "does not fit into the country genre enough to qualify for consideration for Best Country Album... The album will, however, retain its eligibility for all-genre categories, such as Album of the Year."

The East Texas native's last album, Golden Hour, won Country Album of the Year in 2019.

20 Unusual Laws in the State of Texas We want you to stay legal so here is a list of 20 strange laws you could break in the state of Texas.