Reba McEntire's podcast, Living & Learning With Reba McEntire, will return for its second season on Spotify later this month. As she did in Season 1, the country icon will interview a rotating cast of celebrity guests and discuss a variety of important issues and topics over the course of the season.

A teaser clip for Season 2 shares snippets of conversations McEntire will have with star guests Lady A and Trisha Yearwood, as well as a chat with the legendary host's own boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, who recounts some of the early days of their courtship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I sent you food during quarantine," Linn says in the trailer for the new season. "I was trying to figure out how to connect with you, other than us spending hours a day talking with one another — which was great."

Season 1 of the podcast, which launched in 2020, featured guests like Dolly Parton, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins and McEntire's 9 to 5 co-star, Jane Fonda. When she first announced the venture, the country legend explained that helming a podcast was a natural extension of her passion for telling stories through music.

"I’ve always been a storyteller — I've made a career out of story songs. A great podcast, just like a great country song, tells a story," McEntire explained at the time. "So when Spotify asked if I would be interested in partnering with them to do this, I thought it was a great idea because it gave me a new way to continue being that storyteller."

The new season of Living & Learning With Reba McEntire launches on Oct. 25.

10 Surprising Things You Never Knew About Reba McEntire: