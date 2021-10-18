I love taking a trip to the zoo. It's really cool to see animals that we wouldn't normally see on an everyday basis. It's also a great way to learn about the different animal environments around the world. Yes, there are those who feel that zoos are a complete waste of time and I can respect their reasoning. But I do believe zoos do more good than harm. One Longview resident would love to have a zoo in the Longview area and residents responses did not disappoint.

On the All Things Longview Facebook group, one resident posed the subject of wanting to start a petition to build a zoo in the Longview area. The Longview area would be a perfect spot for a zoo so it makes you wonder why no one has come in to build one. There are many options in East Texas in see exotic animals, to learn about exotic animals or to get up close and personal with animals. For Longview residents, however, it can be a bit of a trip.

A zoo, or something like a zoo, would be a nice addition to that area of East Texas.

As East Texans can do, the responses to this particular subject got extremely hilarious. Anything was on the table to be made fun of in a not so insulting way. For instance, "Longview is a zoo" was one comment. Or "Just go to Walmart.... LOL" was another. Some did go the more serious route and mentioned visiting Caldwell Zoo in Tyler or donating to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, both perfect spots to see exotic animals and learn about them.

If you want to see the full post, become a member of All Things Longview and check it out there. Here are some of the many responses that will give you a good laugh.

Hilarious Responses to Longview Resident Wanting a Zoo in the Longview Area Longview residents did not disappoint when it came to responding to someone wanting to start a petition to build a zoo in the area.

