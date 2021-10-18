Big Black Friday Deals have Launched for East Texans to Shop

We haven't even gotten through Halloween yet and already retailers are getting us ready for Black Friday deals. For those that wait until the last minute, like myself, we usually just skip over this stuff. For those that love to take care of Christmas shopping early, however, getting these notices are very welcome. Let's check out the deals coming to, or already available, at East Texas Walmart stores.

Yes, there are deals that are available right now to pick up at Black Friday prices through walmart.com. Just these three offers are are pretty great deals that will be hard to pass up:

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer - $69

55" TCL Smart 4K TV - $298

Bounce Pro 14' Trampoline - $184

Beginning November 3 at 6 p.m., you can pick these items up online with Black Friday Pricing:

55" TCL 4K Roku TV - $228

LOL Surprise! Amazing Surprise Doll - $64

Keurig K-Compact - $55

If shopping online isn't your thing, the above deals will be available in stores starting on November 5.

Beginning November 10 at 6 p.m., you can pick these items up online with Black Friday Pricing:

Blackstone 22" Griddle with Cover and Carrying Case - $117

Exclusive HP i3 Laptop - $279

Shark EX Robot Vacuum - $288

The above deals will be available in stores starting on November 12.

These deals will certainly give you a nice jump start for your holiday shopping. Be sure, too, and check with your favorite local retailers. They may not start now but many local retailers could start Black Friday deals early as well. Happy shopping friends.

