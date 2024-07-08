We Have Proof All the BEST Things Happen in Texas

There is so much to brag about when it comes to Texas. The food is phenomenal, our home state has so much natural beauty, but the best part is the genuine and kind people. Living in Texas is a dream come true, and while we know a lot about the Lone Star State, I bet you there is lots of cool or fascinating things that have happened in Texas that you probably didn’t know about.

Records Broken in Texas Canva loading...

We know that Texas is gigantic with more people moving to Texas every day, but with so many amazing people in one place, it’s difficult to keep up with the cool stuff that is getting accomplished around Texas. Which is why I wanted to work on a list of some of the unusual but fun records that are held in Texas.

What Records Were Broken in Texas?

As you scroll down you will probably find some of the records that were broken here in Texas to be awesome, and others to be a bit strange. But that is part of Texas, you can be who you want to be, just don’t infringe on anyone else.

Get our free mobile app

We Need to See These Crazy Records Broken in Texas

We know that some unusual records are being tracked because most of these we had no idea were even a record. But we are still proud to see that Texas is the place with so many records being broken. Let’s look at some of the best records accomplished here in Texas.

Unusual Records Broken in the State of Texas Texas is known for its eclectic culture, which extends to the unusual records its residents hold. Here are some of the most notable and unusual records: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins