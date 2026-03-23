(Terrell, Texas) - Buc-ee's is a popular stop for many of us on a road trip. We'll head inside to use the bathrooms so clean you could eat in them, pick up a cool t-shirt and a bag of Beaver Nuggets. We'll get back on the road with a smile on our face.

As overwhelmingly popular as Buc-ee's is, there are some who are not as positive about their experience. They will file a complaint but get even more frustrated because they won't hear anything back. That's where the Better Business Bureau has gotten involved and doesn't rank Buc-ee's high at all.

Favorite Buc-ee's for East Texans

Buc-ee's, for the most part, is an enjoyable experience. For us in East Texas, the Buc-ee's in Terrell is familiar territory. Anytime we make a stop there, the store is packed. I've stopped by there at 2 a.m. before and there is still a steady stream of customers. While my, and many of yours, experience has been positive there, that doesn't mean that others have had the same.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has several unresolved complaints from Buc-ee's customers (fox4news.com). Because of those unresolved complaints, the BBB has given Buc-ee's an "F" rating and is a BBB unaccredited business. If you go to bbb.org, you can see these complaints.

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Unresolved Complaints Against Buc-ee's

One complaint is directed towards the Buc-ee's in Melissa, Texas on March 14, 2026. A Jenna B says she was overcharged at the gas pump. She went inside to talk with a manager and had to wait for "over 20 minutes" before a manager came over. She was told by three different managers that she couldn't be refunded for the overcharge.

Another complaint, also filed on March 14, 2026, from Hersh L talks about not being able to use a Buc-ee's gift card to pay for gas at the pump. He said the cashier "asks you to go back to the pump as per their new policy." He didn't like that there was no phone number to contact customer service, either.

Buc-ee's "F" Rating with the BBB

So what does this mean for your next visit to Buc-ee's? I guess we just have to make sure that we're following the rules of Buc-ee's to a "T." Otherwise, the mistake is on us apparently.

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13 Great Locations to Add a Buc-ee's in East Texas We've put together a wishlist of great locations for a Buc-ee's location in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Google Maps