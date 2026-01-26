(East Texas) Mark your calendar: you won’t be available Saturday, May 9. It’s our 12th annual Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival and you have plans to party with us all night long. Our 2026 Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival is powered by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, and our East Texas radio stations 101.5 KNUE, Mix 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1 and 107.3 KISS FM. Plus, keep reading to find out how you can win tickets before they go on sale!

Get our free mobile app

Venue: The Park of East Texas

Last year, we made the move to our new venue at The Park of East Texas. It’s a wonderful 300-acre area in West Tyler, and it’s the home for the East Texas State Fair. We are very excited to host the party once again in the same location. Here’s a recap of the 2025 event.

Past Performers at Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival

Since we began in 2014, we have had the opportunity to bring so many great bands to our Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival, including: Whiskey Myers, Randy Rogers Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, Ty Myers, Braxton Keith, Treaty Oak Revival, and so many more.

In addition to the music, our festival has featured many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints, each showcasing its delicious smoked meats for attendees. Stay tuned; we will announce all of our BBQ vendors soon.

READ MORE: Big Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25 Gallery

Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival Lineup for 2026 Festival

We couldn’t be more excited to bring you the lineup for the biggest music event each year in East Texas. The wait is over, here is your lineup for the 2026 Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival.

Ticket Info and Important Dates

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m. at reddirtbbqfest.com.

Here’s how you can win tickets before they go on sale. Fill out the information below as we will be notifying a winner on Friday morning!

Official Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25 Photo Gallery: 1/4 give proper credit and tag Jamie Good Studios (@JamieGoodeStudios). This is 1 of 4 photo galleries this year. Be sure to look through all of them and if you see a pic you like, download and share on your socials for free. Please