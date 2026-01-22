(KNUE-FM) It’s almost time to announce the lineup for the biggest event each year in East Texas! Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 9th, as we are back for our 12th annual Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival powered by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, and produced by our local radio brands, 101.5 KNUE, Mix 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1 and 107.3 KISS FM.

Venue: The Park of East Texas

Last year, we made the move to our new venue at The Park of East Texas. It’s a wonderful 300-acre area in West Tyler, and it’s the home for the East Texas State Fair. We are very excited to host the party once again in the same location. Here's a look at how it went down in 2025

Since we began in 2014, we have had the opportunity to bring so many great bands to our Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival, including: Whiskey Myers, Randy Rogers Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, Ty Myers, Braxton Keith, Treaty Oak Revival, and so many more.

In addition to the music, our festival has featured many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints, each showcasing its delicious smoked meats for attendees. Stay tuned; we will announce all of our BBQ vendors soon.

READ MORE: Big Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25 Gallery

Lineup Announcement Details

The lineup this year will be announced on Monday, January 26th at 8:00 a.m. Make sure you have our app downloaded and we will send the lineup directly to you. We will share details on how you can win tickets before they go on sale to the public.

Ticket Sales and Important Dates

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m. at reddirtbbqfest.com.

Red Dirt BBQ '25 Gallery: Only The Joints, Fans, & Vendors Photos We've got hundreds of great photos this year. If you see a pic you like, download and share it on your socials for free. Please give proper credit and tag Jamie Good Studios (@JamieGoodeStudios).