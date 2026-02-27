(KNUE-FM) Texas is once again in the top states for something, although I am not so sure all Texans would agree with these rankings. We’re talking about the best states of dating in the US.

The survey was done by Wallethub, but I read the results thanks to an article from My San Antonio (MySA). It discusses how Texas has seen a population explosion over the past few years, which we can all agree with. But just because there are more people doesn’t mean that the dating scene is better.

Where Texas Ranked in the National Dating Study

Florida came in at number one on the list, New York at number two, and the Lone Star State was ranked third.

READ MORE: Billboard in Dallas, TX Offers a Car for Dating Their Son

How the Best States for Dating Were Determined

What factors were used to determine these rankings? The factors included the number of single adults, unemployment rates, restaurants per capita, lower costs of living, and if there were lots of choices when it comes to attractions and other date night opportunities.

Get our free mobile app

Where Texas Struggles in the Dating Scene

The one area that Texas needs to work on when it comes to dating according to the survey is Texans being open to a long-term commitment. As it seems Texans struggle to commit to long-term relationships.

I’m fortunate to have been with my wife for 20 years now. I can’t even remember what being single is like, which I enjoy. But for everyone who is looking for their forever partner, don’t give up hope. Just keep working on you and you will meet them when it’s time.

If East Texas Towns Had Dating Profiles... If towns across East Texas were on dating apps, here is what their profile might say... Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins