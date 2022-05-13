Red Dirt BBQ &#038; Music Festival &#8217;22 Photo Gallery, Download Your Pics Now Tyler, TX

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival ’22 Photo Gallery, Download Your Pics Now Tyler, TX

PatrickTewey.com

Our 8th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by i20 Dodge, 101.5 KNUE, and Radio Texas, LIVE! was another sold out success on the brick streets of Tyler, TX. Top to bottom one of our finest lineups, and despite being the hottest, temperature-wise, Red Dirt to date, everyone managed to have a fun time.

We were so happy to introduce so many East Texans to rising stars William Beckmann and Kylie Frey, both of whom we'll probably be looking to headline the show in the next few years, they left big impressions on attendees. Their talent is through the roof.

Plus a couple of East Texas natives, and two of the hottest young acts in the scene, Kolby Cooper and Pecos and the Rooftops brought the heat. Oh, and pretty soon we're going to have to rename the festival after an ETX fan favorite, the Wade Bowen BBQ & Music Festival, this was his third time in our lineup -- wonderful as always.

And of course, we were honored to bring the legendary Robert Earl Keen on stage for the final time in East Texas. Keen will be retiring from playing publicly in September, and it is in fact a very sure thing. I asked him if he'd consider coming out of retirement if someone like George Strait or Willie Nelson asked him to and he said, "nope!"

And where would would be without our BBQ joints? They came from across the Lone Star State to share their smoked meats with us: Brett's Backyard Bar-B-QueBrisket Love Barbecue & Ice House, David DanGuess, Harlem Road Texas BBQHelberg Barbecue, HillHutchins BBQ, Meat ChurchMimsy's Craft Barbecue, Poke In Da Event World Championship BBQ & CateringReveille Barbecue Co., Slaughter's BBQ OasisSmiley's Crafte Barbecue, Sunbird BarbecueTejas Chocolate & Barbecue, Country TavernFeges BBQ, Kreuz MarketTyler's Barbeque, and Noma. Thank you to each one of you, this event would not be possible without you.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '22 Photo Gallery, Download Your Pics Now

Filed Under: Kolby Cooper, Kylie Frey, Pecos & The Rooftops, Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, robert earl keen, Tyler TX, wade bowen, William Beckmann
Categories: East Texas News, Entertainment, Family, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top