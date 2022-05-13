Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '22 Photo Gallery, Download Your Pics Now

Our 8th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by i20 Dodge, 101.5 KNUE, and Radio Texas, LIVE! was another sold out success on the brick streets of Tyler, TX. Top to bottom one of our finest lineups, and despite being the hottest, temperature-wise, Red Dirt to date, everyone managed to have a fun time.

We were so happy to introduce so many East Texans to rising stars William Beckmann and Kylie Frey, both of whom we'll probably be looking to headline the show in the next few years, they left big impressions on attendees. Their talent is through the roof.

Plus a couple of East Texas natives, and two of the hottest young acts in the scene, Kolby Cooper and Pecos and the Rooftops brought the heat. Oh, and pretty soon we're going to have to rename the festival after an ETX fan favorite, the Wade Bowen BBQ & Music Festival, this was his third time in our lineup -- wonderful as always.

And of course, we were honored to bring the legendary Robert Earl Keen on stage for the final time in East Texas. Keen will be retiring from playing publicly in September, and it is in fact a very sure thing. I asked him if he'd consider coming out of retirement if someone like George Strait or Willie Nelson asked him to and he said, "nope!"

And where would would be without our BBQ joints? They came from across the Lone Star State to share their smoked meats with us: Brett's Backyard Bar-B-Que, Brisket Love Barbecue & Ice House, David Dan, Guess, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Helberg Barbecue, Hill, Hutchins BBQ, Meat Church, Mimsy's Craft Barbecue, Poke In Da Event World Championship BBQ & Catering, Reveille Barbecue Co., Slaughter's BBQ Oasis, Smiley's Crafte Barbecue, Sunbird Barbecue, Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue, Country Tavern, Feges BBQ, Kreuz Market, Tyler's Barbeque, and Noma. Thank you to each one of you, this event would not be possible without you.