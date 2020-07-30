Red Lobster Employee Rescues Rare Blue Lobster

We have all heard of the elusive blue lobster. The blue shell is the result of a genetic abnormality. Blue lobsters are so very rare that the chances are 1 in every 2 million. Those are some lottery chances right there.

An employee at a Red Lobster noticed a blue lobster among the blackish-brown colored crustaceans and knew this was a rare find. The employee sprung into action and put the rare lobster to the side and contacted the Monterey Bay Aquarium in hopes that they could take in the 4th member of the Blue Man Group. The rare lobster was named Clawde after the Red Lobster mascot.

Unfortunately, the Monterey Bay Aquarium was not able to take in the blue lobster but the Akron Zoo in Ohio was more than happy to take in Clawde. Now the Red Lobster employees who stepped in can watch Clawde live a happy life in Ohio and many zoo-goers can learn about the elusive blue lobster and finally set their eyes on one once restrictions are lifted at the zoo.

The Akron Zoo took to their Facebook page to say:

"Your Akron Zoo has adopted a rare blue American lobster from a Red Lobster after restaurant employees recognized the rarity of the blue shell.

The connection between the Akron Zoo and Red Lobster came from a conservation partnership called Seafood Watch. The program, run by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, strives to help consumers and businesses choose seafood that is farmed sustainably and fished in ways to support a healthy ocean. Both the Akron Zoo and Red Lobster are conservation partners with Seafood Watch.

After Red Lobster employees discovered the blue lobster, named Clawde by the restaurant chain after their mascot, they contacted the Monterey Bay Aquarium, who then reached out to us. Our animal care staff was able to quickly spring into action and prepare a new home for him.

Clawde is acclimating to his new home here at the Akron Zoo, in a special tank that has been dubbed “Clawde’s Man Cave” by his care team. Clawde now resides in our Komodo Kingdom building, which is currently closed to guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic."