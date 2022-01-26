Longview’s Red Lobster Suddenly Closed Yesterday – Guesses Why Are Hilarious

Get our free mobile app

We've been hearing it for quite some time now, this is a terrible time for restaurants. Restaurants are being bombarded with issues every day that affect their bottom line, staffing shortages, rising food costs, supply chain problems and online reviews. Any one of these issues can cause a sudden closure of their front doors.

It's not just local independently owned restaurants that are facing these challenges, but the major chain restaurants as well. They are not immune to what's going on. For many, they are doing what they can to stay open although they are sacrificing some levels of service for others. Like longer wait times for in-person dining, adding a temporary surcharge to combat higher food costs and doing without when it comes to certain supplies.

Just yesterday, Longview's Red Lobster posted the following note on their front door

Due to issues we will be closed until further notice today. Thanks Mgmt. - from All Things Longview Facebook group

That posting, seen in the All Things Longview Facebook group unleashed a flurry of speculation on why the restaurant suddenly shut down.

With the shutdown comes the loss of wages and tips for servers, bartenders, cooks, host/hostess and kitchen staff. Whatever the issue was, today (January 26th) they were back open.

Once the posted notice of Red Lobster's sudden closure hit the Facebook group, keyboard warriors around Longview quickly began formulating and posting reasons why they temporarily closed.

Thankfully the closure lasted a day and they're once again serving seafood to Longview residents.

