Saturn and Jupiter Line up for the First Time in 800 Years!

Mother Nature has decided that we need an early Christmas present this year. For the first time in 800 years, Saturn and Jupiter will be in alignment. That means they are going to be so close it will be almost impossible to distinguish them from each other as they align with each other.

Although the spectacular astronomical event will be difficult to see in North America, it won’t be impossible. If you can find yourself a telescope, all you’ll need to do is find a nice dark place away from the city lights and you’ll be able to see not one, but two planets in our solar system.

According to Business Insider, with the aid of said telescope you’ll be able to see not just the planets – but the moons surrounding each one and Saturn's magnificent rings. You will want to pack a coat though, as this rare occurrence is set for December 21.

If you're a fan of astronomical phenomena, this is your moment! Just to put it into perspective, the last time a the great conjunction (totally what it's called, btw) this close happened - it was March 4, 1226.