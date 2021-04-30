How to Make the Best Margarita I’ve Ever Had

A big moment happened for me back in 2020, I had the best margarita of my life, and no, I wasn't at Mi Cocina in Dallas. Remember when everywhere was basically shut down? You had to rely on your buddies to come through with their skills.

It was late April of 2020, I was on a patio with the sun beating down on me, but the heat of the sun didn't phase me, my pineapple jalapeno margarita had my full attention. I had found my new signature quarantine drink, now I find myself missing it. There is nothing like it at the bars in Shreveport or Bossier.

Looks like we will have to get used to making some of these unique drinks with funky flavors ourselves.

Since my friend Scott Tarkowski is the mixologist behind the genius marg that forever changed my tastebuds, I've called it the Scotty Too Hotty Margarita. When I first tried it, I snapped a photo and posted it on my Instagram. All of a sudden I was getting DM'ed and being asked for the recipe. So I have made a commitment to every year around this time sharing this gem of a recipe. Here is what I was told goes into the best margarita I have ever had.

What you'll need to buy at the store:

Sauza Signature Blue Silver Tequila

Grand Marnier

Kosher Salt

Chili Powder

Jalapeños

Pineapple Juice

Limes/ Lime Juice

Pineapple wedges and additional jalapeño slice for garnish are optional



The measurements are:

Juice from 1/2 of a fresh lime

1 jalapeño slice

2 oz Tequila

3 oz pineapple juice

3/4 oz Grand Marnier

Rim glass with chili salt mixture. Take a wedge of lime and rim the cocktail glass, then apply the chili salt. You make the chili salt by mixing 2 tablespoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of chili powder. Muddle the jalapeño slice with lime juice in a shaker. Get a cup of ice in the same shaker and add the tequila, pineapple juice, and Grand Marnier. Shake it like a polaroid picture and pour it into the beautifully rimmed glass. You can garnish it a jalapeño slice or a pineapple wedge if desired.

I hope you find time to enjoy your patio with a Scotty Too Hotty Margarita!

