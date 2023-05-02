How to Make the Perfect Margarita to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Get our free mobile app

They're cool, they're refreshing and best of all, we have an excuse to drink them this Friday for Cinco de Mayo. Yes, I'm talking about margaritas!

If we're being honest, we don't have to have an excuse to drink margaritas, especially since we have a Mexican restaurant on every corner. However, I'm going to go ahead and tell you, I'm only talking about margaritas on the rocks here. Keep those frozen deserts to yourself! But, if you do need an excuse to drink margs, celebrating Cinco de Mayo is a good one. Just in case you were wondering, Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican holiday that commemorates the Mexican Army's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. You can use that for bar trivia if you like. You're welcome ;)

The most important thing to remember when mixing up the perfect margarita is the 3-2-1 rule. That's three parts tequila to two parts triple sec to one part lime juice. Of course, if you use top-shelf liquors and mixers, your drinks will turn out much better. I suggest using brands like Patron and Cointreau.

BTW, did you know that 'margarita' means 'daisy' in Spanish? Moving on... you're going to need limes, Cointreau, lime juice, sea salt, and the tequila of your choice. Now remember the 3-2-1 rule. If you're making one drink, use three ounces of tequila, two ounces of Cointreau, and one ounce of lime juice. Shake the contents in a cocktail shaker and pour over ice in a glass rimmed with sea salt and a wedge of lime. It's that easy. I hope you enjoy it!

