Rip Wheeler from ‘Yellowstone’ Just Bought a Popular Texas Coffee Company

The "Yellowstone" phenomenon is real. The show is one of the biggest to ever hit the small screen. It's spawned prequels, and sequels, and spinoffs. And as the show prepares to debut its fifth season, one of it biggest stars just made an investment into San Angelo, TX.

Cole Hauser who plays the character Rip Wheeler will now have a business venture in West Texas. Beth Dutton’s love interest on the show, is part of an investment group that purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co., known for its unique blends: “Snake Bite”, “Concho” and “Pecos.”

According to San Angelo Live, "Longhorn Coffee Co. is a small batch coffee roasting company founded in the early 2010s by Scott and Laurie Decker. The couple was roasting small batches of coffee and eventually introduced their coffee blends at grocery stores such as Market Street."

Hauser is part of an investment group headed by Karl Pfluger, based in Midland, and the brother of U.S. Congressman August Pfluger.

While details of the deal are not yet known, according to San Angelo Live, owner "Laurie Deckers said she and Scott sold their thriving coffee company for “more money than I ever dreamed of.”'

In the meantime Rip is back for Season 5 of Yellowstone, which will be two seven-episode half seasons. The first half will debut next month on Nov. 13, and it's assumed will air through Christmas. The second half's premiere should be sometime in 2023.

The Yellowstone prequel, 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is set to premiere in December.

