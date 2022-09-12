A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert

Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night.

Get our free mobile app

We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone cold solid country music or it was just a coincidence, but we're currently leaning toward the dude, who we can now confirm was not Garth Brooks, loves him some Randall King.

According to San Angelo Live, the owner of the truck, Jerry Cumbie, said his son "stopped at a 7-11 on Highway 351 at I-20 in Abilene and didn’t take the keys out of the ignition before walking inside the convenience store to shop."

The suspect, Iziah Rodriguez, 25, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center Saturday and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention.

Randall King, meanwhile, has been doing his part for over half-a-decade. The Hereford, TX native unleashed Shot Glass, his major label debut, earlier this year, and, ya know, continued doing his part to save country music.

Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan is heard on great radio stations in Colorado, South Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas: Grand Junction: 995 KEKB, Sioux Falls: KIKN 100.5, Abilene: KEAN 105.1, Austin: KOKEFM, Midland-Odessa: KNFM Lone Star 92, Killeen-Temple KUSJ US 105, San Angelo: KKCN 103.1, Texarkana: KKYR Kicker 102.5, Lawton: KLAW 101, Lubbock: KQBR 99.5, Victoria: KXAX 104.3, Livingston: KIXS 107.9, Lufkin/Nacogdoches: KYKS Kicks 105.1, Wichita Falls: KWFS Lonestar 102.3. Shreveport: KXKS 93.7, Amarillo: KATP 101.9 The Bull, and originating from Tyler/Longview: 101.5 KNUE.

Top 10: These Are Texas’ Most Expensive High School Football Stadiums in '22 There's a reason every good high school football movie is based in Texas. Here in the Lone Star State Friday nights are revered and our young men in football pads exalted to legends in their hometowns. In fact as of last year, Texas is only second to Florida (by two players) as the state with the most players in the NFL.