Want to Rent Out Rip Wheeler’s Real Dutton Ranch Cabin from Yellowstone?

No matter where you live in East Texas, grabbing a few down friends and a stay at the Dutton Ranch is a real possibility. A short plane ride out of Tyler, TX, and a connecting flight, perhaps two, later you can land at Missoula International Airport where y'all can live it up like Rip.

The numbers don't lie, Yellowstone is the most popular show on television in recent memory. Did you know that more people tuned in for its Season 4 premiere than did for the Season 4 premiere of Game of Thrones?

If you really would like to live the "Yellowstone" lifestyle for a while, there are actually two cabins on the property available for you to rent out.

Now, we all know that the show is set in Montana, but did you know that the Dutton Ranch is actually the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana? And if you really would like to live the "Yellowstone" lifestyle even if only for a little while, there are actually two cabins on the property available for you to rent out.

First up is Lee Dutton's cabin, Lee is the oldest son of John Dutton (no spoilers here). The cabin itself was built in 1916 and is located approximately 50 feet from the Lodge, the Fisherman Cabin overlooks the Bitterroot River, providing 360 degree views of the Bitterroot Mountains and the Sapphire Mountains. ​Rate is $1,200 per night up to 4 guests.

There currently aren't any pictures of Rip's cabin available, but it will set you back $1,500 per night and that includes up to 4 guests. You've seen the cabin on the show but if you need a refresher on the layout:

MAIN FLOOR

- Master bedroom with queen bed

- Full bathroom with bathtub

- Kitchen

- Living room

- 2 porches

LOFT

- 2 twin beds

- Queen bed

ACCOMODATIONS:

3 queen beds and 2 twin beds (sleeps up to 8 guests)

Looks like a good time in Big Sky country -- click here for more details.

