Here’s How to Meet Rip Wheeler from Yellowstone at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Yellowstone is the biggest show on television right now and in large part to Cole Hauser's character Rip Wheeler. For the second year in a row Cole will be meeting fans in Fort Worth, TX at the Stock Show & Rodeo.

The M&G will be from 4:30-6:30 pm only on Friday, February 3rd at the 6666 Ranch booth near the south end of Aisle 700 in the Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits Hall.

"I mean, s--t, there's a lot of 'em," he says of Rip's attractive qualities. "I would say loyalty. honor, love — those three alone, I think most women are looking for in a relationship with a man. I think the kind of passion that he has for Beth, and the way he loves her, which is unequivocal." - Hauser on Rip's attractive attributes.

According to Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, "fans will have the opportunity to snag an autograph as well as purchase some distinctive Yellowstone and 6666 Ranch merchandise while also enjoying all the features the Stock Show offers."

Of course you'll have to have paid admission into the Stoch Show, but the Rip event is free to attend and open to the public.

Cole Hauser has been doing more business in The Lone Star State, last year he and his investment group purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co., known for its unique blends: “Snake Bite”, “Concho” and “Pecos.”

And if you'd like to rent out Rips actual cabin from the show, check this out.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will conclude this Saturday, February 4th.

