Even if you want nothing to do with the NFL you likely know that the reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers, is not happy with the Green Bay Packers. And now any promotion for the MVP's matchup against East Texas native Patrick Mahomes has been replaced. What's going on?

It's a pretty strange situation, and there is a lot of talk surrounding all of the reasons for the riff, but most believe the biggest issue Rodgers has with The Pack stems from the fact that they moved up to draft his replacement last year. With that chip on his shoulder Rodgers went on to have one of his best years statistically, en route to landing his third NFL MVP.

Now, with the fate of Aaron Rodgers still up in the air, ahead of the release of the NFL season the NFL has decided it best to remove hyping a possible Rodgers vs. Mahomes Matchup from their schedule release commercial.

With the NFL season extending to 17 games this year, Mahomes, the 2018 MVP, and Whitehouse native, will definitely be playing against Green Bay this year, but no one knows for sure if Rodgers will be under center when they square off.

The league released the original commercial ahead of the draft last week, but now with no clear understanding where Rodgers will be a new version of the commercial, one that replaces “Rodgers vs. Mahomes” with “Jackson vs. Mahomes,” has been released. Swapping out the 2020 MVP, for the 2019 MVP.

Even if they don't play against each other this year, we can take comfort in knowing that we'll always have the two MVPs acting their a**es off in State Farm commercials.