(KNUE-FM) A Tyler man has been charged with stealing money from a dead woman’s bank account. According to KLTV, the suspect in this case is a former banking employee who has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from a woman’s account both before and after she passed away.

The suspect is 34-year-old James Dale Turner of Tyler, Texas. He was booked at the Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond. The charge is exploitation of the elderly.

The manager at the bank had requested a “no post” on the account as there was a suspicious transaction including the purchase of a cashier’s check issued by Turner who was fired earlier in the year for a similar fraud scheme.

More Than $17,000 in Suspicious Transactions

Bank records that were turned over to police show that dozens of transactions totaling more than $17,000 took place over a seven-month period. The transactions took place before and after the woman’s death which happened on February 10, 2025.

Suspect Admits Issuing Cashier’s Checks

When approached by law enforcement Turner admitted to issuing the cashier’s checks and depositing them into his own personal account, at a different bank. He admitted he didn’t know how much he took from her account. He also said he did not know the woman had died.

During that time Turner admits that he was going through bankruptcy and on the verge of homelessness.

A spokesperson for Regions Bank says the woman’s estate has been paid back.

Here is the statement from Regions Bank:

We appreciate the diligence of law enforcement and the quick thinking of our associates when suspicious activity is detected. The estate in this case has been made whole, and we will continue to cooperate with investigators if there is a need for additional bank assistance.

Potential Prison Time and Fine

Turner is charged with a third-degree felony; he could face between two to ten years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine if convicted of the crime.

