Rose City Airfest Takes Flight July 2nd At Tyler Pounds Field

The roar of a jet engine. The sound of propellers. The speed of flight. All will be on display at the inaugural Rose City Airfest.

This July 4th weekend you and the family can take a trip back in time and visit some of the planes that have served our nation proudly to make us one of the strongest nations on the planet. As we prepare to celebrate our nation's independence this July 4th weekend, you and the family are invited to the first ever Rose City Airfest at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in Tyler.

The Rose City Airfest will feature a variety of historic aircraft that will be on display along with a concert and fly over air show. Planned events get underway Friday, July 2nd at 10 a.m. with the Warbird Expo and flight experiences. There will also be a concert featuring Kristyn Harris at 4:30 p.m. followed by the airshow at 6 p.m.

Aircraft that will be on display and or participating in the airshow on Friday, July 2nd include:

US Air Force F-16 From Shaw Air Force Base

Randy Ball and his MiG 17

The C-17 From McChord Air Force Base

WW II era B-17 'Texas Raiders'

B-52 'Devil Dog'

The infamous "Swamp Fox" P-51

And so many more incredible aircraft

The Rose City Airfest is a fundraising event for the sole benefit of Camp V. Camp V is an all inclusive veteran's support center in Tyler that features a new 20 acre campus serving veterans, active service members, reserve or family members in need of mental, physical and/or spiritual wellness assistance.

Tickets for this inaugural event are available now. If you're up for the challenge you can also participate in some flight experiences aboard these majestic aircraft. We look forward to seeing you at the first ever Rose City Airshow 2021. All the information can be found about the scheduled line up and ticket information here. You will not want to miss out on this one of a kind "Celebrate America" event.

