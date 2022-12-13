A New Tyler Bakery is Opening on Saturday, Just in Time for Christmas

George Strait sang it best, "I sure do like those Christmas cookies, babe." A new bakery that specializes in macaroons and gourmet cookies is set to open in Tyler, TX this Saturday, Dec. 17th.

Get our free mobile app

Rose City Sweets is set to host their grand opening at their brand new store front, located at 13233 Frankston Hwy. Tyler, TX. The festivities will begin at 11AM and go 'till 5PM, with a very special visit from Santa Clause from 12-2PM.

Now, I have yet to try out their macaroons, but reading some of the reviews online, if you love macaroons we're going to want to check out this locally owned business.

Here are a couple reviews:

Rebecca M. says, "I bought the Christmas Tree macaron at NobiliTea in Nacogdoches and it was absolutely amazing! It tasted just like the Little Debbie Christmas Tree cakes. I’ve never had a macaron that tasted as good as Rose City Sweets. I have lived as well as traveled all over the world and nothing comes close to it. I highly recommend Rose City Sweets!"

Kim C. "Macarons!!! Some of the best I’ve ever had, including the ones I had in France!! The Holiday flavors are incredible. Keep up the fantastic work!!"

Gena D: "Best I’ve ever tasted. Great variety and they look beautiful."

Ice Box Italian Ice "We tried 6 different flavors. EVERY single one was a delight. Especially impressed with the starburst macaron. It was pretty and tasted like a star burst Thank you for amazing treats."

You may've seen their macaroons for sale at businesses around town, but this weekend we'll be checking out their brand new stand-alone store.

A New Bakery Comes to Tyler, Let's Check Out Rose City Sweets Rose City Sweets is set to host their grand opening at their brand new store front, located at 13233 Frankston Hwy. Tyler, TX. The festivities will begin at 11AM and go 'till 5PM, with a very special visit from Santa Clause from 12-2PM.

New '69' Restaurant Coming to Tyler, TX and the Comments are Pretty Funny [NSFW] They've been in a hiring phase and looking for people to fill all kinds of positions. Sooo, here's a little heads-up if you're looking for a new job.