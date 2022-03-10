Safety City In Longview, Texas Is Hosting A Special Spring Break Event

Get our free mobile app

Safety City is hosting an open house in Longview during Spring Break. I'm sure you've driven by Safety City several times on Cotton Street and just seen it sitting there wondering if kids ever enjoy it. The answer is yes! Safety City is back with a special event happening Thursday, March 17th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Safety City is a kid-sized city where kids get to walk around the city, ride bikes on city streets and drive electric vehicles too. They learn about the rules of the road by observing and obeying traffic signs, a working traffic signal, railroad crossing and other key safety tips like downed power lines. While the kids are riding their bikes in the streets of Longview's Safety City, they can also ride on the over and underpass too! Safety City has several familiar-looking miniature buildings lining the city blocks. Kids get to walk around the city and begin to develop a healthy respect for community laws and law enforcement personnel.

March 17th, Safety City is hosting an open house that will feature the Longview Police and Fire Department and the Longview Parks and Recreation Department too. This is an all-ages event. Bring the kids, their bikes and helmets and have some family fun during spring break.

Growing up in Grand Prairie (in the D/FW metroplex), we had one of these small safety towns too. Ours was located behind Six Flags Mall near the movie theater and anytime we'd go to the movies we would beg our parents to take us there for some kid-sized fun too. It was rare to find it open too, but we did get to have some fun there a couple of times.

Safety City in Longview can be rented out for private parties - for fun or birthday events. They also hold special events for schools, scouts, and other groups. To arrange a special event simply contact Safety City online.

