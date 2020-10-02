Sam Riggs & Rachel Kennedy Welcome a Handsome Baby Boy
How could a pandemic fueled 2020 ever top Sam Riggs' 2019? Easy, he embarked on his biggest adventure yet, fatherhood.
Last year the Texas transplant inked a worldwide publishing deal with Major Bob Music, found love, and added licensed commercial helicopter pilot to his airplane pilot status. This week Sam and his fiancé Rachel Kennedy welcomed a perfect little baby boy into the world. Rook Sage Riggs arrived 5 1/2 weeks early at 4lbs 3 oz, and after a scare both mom and Rook are doing fine.
In true Sam fashion he posted a poignant tribute to his new son and his mother, "I feel lucky to say I have lived life to the fullest. Through the extreme ups and downs, I’ve worked hard for many years to achieve my idea of “success”, and there have been a lot of moments where I felt I’d really accomplished something in life, and that I was getting closer to what I was chasing. And then there was Rook. In that sweeping moment, I saw every single scene of my life- successes and failures- flash through my mind like a deck of cards, and it all led to THIS moment."
View this post on Instagram
R.E.S.I.L.I.E.N.C.E: The physical and psychological quality that allows some people to be knocked down by the adversities of life and come back at least as strong as before. • I feel lucky to say I have lived life to the fullest. Through the extreme ups and downs, I’ve worked hard for many years to achieve my idea of “success”, and there have been a lot of moments where I felt I’d really accomplished something in life, and that I was getting closer to what I was chasing. And then there was Rook. In that sweeping moment, I saw every single scene of my life- successes and failures- flash through my mind like a deck of cards, and it all led to THIS moment. This boy and this woman. This 8 month, selfless act of love by @pilotrachi, as Rook came into this world and became our world. I’ve never wanted to laugh so hard and cry so hard at the same time, and I’ve never been so terrified as the nurses rushed Rook and I off in one direction, and Rach in the other as they used their skilled hands and made a successful attempt at saving her life. I’ve never been so relieved as when I held her in my arms in the recovery room as we cried together knowing our little one was stabilized in the NICU and was beginning his work to be able to come home. I could feel how cold she was due to the blood loss, and I realized through the tears that THIS was success. This was what it was all about this entire time. I am so thankful to the nurses and doctors at St. Davids Women’s center in Austin for taking care of us all along the way- absolutely incredible staff and facilities. But most of all, I am thankful for @pilotrachi who, despite the dark mountains I have faced, has brought light and warmth into my life that I’ve never known. Thank you for your strength and fortitude. Thank you for redefining the word “resilience”, and thank you for sacrificing so much to give us our little Spitfire: Rook Sage Riggs. I am the wealthiest man alive.
The Florida native cut his teeth in Texas with his own brand of country, "a rock-infused sound with a chip on its sonic shoulder from a guy who counts Garth Brooks, Foo Fighters, Eric Church and A Day To Remember among his influences." He's built a solid fan base in the Lone Star State and beyond thanks to his electrifying live shows, powerhouse ballads ("Hold On Let Go," "Second Hand Smoke"), and cinematic barn burners ("Angola's Lament,"High on a Country Song").
Congrats, guys!
