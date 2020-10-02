Sam Riggs & Rachel Kennedy Welcome a Handsome Baby Boy

How could a pandemic fueled 2020 ever top Sam Riggs' 2019? Easy, he embarked on his biggest adventure yet, fatherhood.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Last year the Texas transplant inked a worldwide publishing deal with Major Bob Music, found love, and added licensed commercial helicopter pilot to his airplane pilot status. This week Sam and his fiancé Rachel Kennedy welcomed a perfect little baby boy into the world. Rook Sage Riggs arrived 5 1/2 weeks early at 4lbs 3 oz, and after a scare both mom and Rook are doing fine.

In true Sam fashion he posted a poignant tribute to his new son and his mother, "I feel lucky to say I have lived life to the fullest. Through the extreme ups and downs, I’ve worked hard for many years to achieve my idea of “success”, and there have been a lot of moments where I felt I’d really accomplished something in life, and that I was getting closer to what I was chasing. And then there was Rook. In that sweeping moment, I saw every single scene of my life- successes and failures- flash through my mind like a deck of cards, and it all led to THIS moment."

The Florida native cut his teeth in Texas with his own brand of country, "a rock-infused sound with a chip on its sonic shoulder from a guy who counts Garth Brooks, Foo Fighters, Eric Church and A Day To Remember among his influences." He's built a solid fan base in the Lone Star State and beyond thanks to his electrifying live shows, powerhouse ballads ("Hold On Let Go," "Second Hand Smoke"), and cinematic barn burners ("Angola's Lament,"High on a Country Song").

Congrats, guys!

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app to continuously stream all of your favorite Texas and Red Dirt without commercials. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.