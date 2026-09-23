EAST TEXAS -- Those beautiful reds, oranges, and golds won't be showing up on East Texas trees for a little while yet, but after a brutally hot and dry stretch, there's a question hanging over this year's fall color: After such a hot, dry stretch, will the fall color actually be any good this year?

There may be reason to wonder.

Some East Texas Trees Are Already Showing Stress

The Texas A&M Forest Service issued an advisory September 17, saying prolonged drought and extreme heat are causing some hardwood trees in East and Central Texas to turn brown or yellow and even lose their leaves earlier than normal.

In other words, what may look like early fall over the next couple of weeks may not actually be fall color.

Experts say drought-stressed trees can enter premature dormancy as a survival mechanism, slowing down and shedding leaves to conserve water.

So, What Happens to Our Fall Color?

Texas Parks and Wildlife has noted that the intensity of fall color depends on a combination of factors, including rainfall and temperatures. When those conditions line up, we can get those beautiful reds, oranges, and yellows. When they don't, the season can sometimes be less impressive, with more leaves simply turning brown.

That's especially interesting in East Texas, which TPWD considers one of the state's hotspots for fall foliage. Parks including Martin Creek Lake State Park, Daingerfield State Park, Lake Bob Sandlin State Park, and Cooper Lake State Park are known for colorful hardwoods.

It's still too early to know exactly what kind of fall color we'll get in East Texas this year. But if you've noted a few trees looking suspiciously autumn-like already, don't pull out the pumpkin spice just yet. They may just be really thirsty. If only we could give them a drink.

Read More: My 5 Favorite Little Signs Fall Has Arrived in East Texas