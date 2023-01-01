We all know that the backbone to our country is the hardworking truck drivers that provide us with all of the goods that we use on a daily basis. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the food we eat or the clothes we wear, the only way those items got to us is at some point they were on a truck. Which is why before we get into places to park a semi, I just want to say thank you to all the truckers. You are very much appreciated.

Seeing as how I am not a truck driver, the reason I wanted to write about this is because I saw the question asked on social media and there are a lot of truck drivers that call East Texas home. Anything I can do to help these hard-working individuals I want to make that happen. So, after the question was posted online there was a list of some great suggestions on where to park your semi, which you will see below.

Don’t Assume You Can Park Anywhere

As all truckers know, you can’t just park anywhere. A semi is a large vehicle so business owners aren’t always open to you taking up their parking spots. I though Walmart was open to park your semi but I learned through this online post that Walmart has towed semis from their parking lot in the past. Just be very careful before you assume you can park somewhere.

Lots of Places to Park Cost Money but They Are Safe

There were lots of suggestions on where to park your semi in the Tyler, TX area that cost money. While all truckers would love to not have to pay to park, most are willing to pay to make sure no one touches their truck.

Let’s look at some of the best places to park a semi in the Tyler, Texas area:

