Missing 101.5 KNUE On Your Radio? You Can Stream Us Right Now!

Tropical Storm Beryl moved through East Texas Monday and left quite a bit of damage in its wake. 101.5 KNUE is one of thousands of customers that have been affected by the storm that blew through the area Monday.

Don't fret though, you can listen to Billy And Tara In The Morning and get 30 minutes of non-stop country for your workday on your phone or tablet by streaming 101.5 KNUE for free with the mobile app. Or you can listen to us online anytime through your laptop or desktop computer.

You can download the FREE 101.5 KNUE mobile app from your device's app store and listen to us anytime, anywhere.

Why is 101.5 KNUE off the air right now?

Basically, there is no connectivity at our tower/transmitter site in the Overton area. 101.5 KNUE has been broadcasting using the internet for the past few weeks because the tower at our main studio failed during one of the spring-time storms last month. The tropical storm that moved through yesterday knocked out internet service at our tower in Overton and therefore we're off the air.

Thankfully our engineer is an extremely intelligent guy, he's come up with a way to hopefully get us back on the air, but it's going to take a bit of time because our tower site is in a remote location and there is an issue with flooding in the area.

While he works to get us back on the air, you can listen to 101.5 KNKUE through your mobile device or computer.

Thanks for listening to 101.5 KNUE - it's been a pretty rough spring for us around here and the summer isn't starting off too well either, but we're surviving!

