Seven photos capture a dark ghostly figure said to roam the haunted Concordia Cemetery in Central El Paso, Texas.

El Paso has so many haunted places all across the city, from schools and fire stations to dozens of buildings downtown, so it's no surprise it's full of ghost stories.

One of the city's most haunted areas includes Concordia Cemetery. Steeped in history and dating back to the mid-1850s, Concordia Cemetery under the Spaghetti Bowl is estimated to hold over 60,000 gravesites with many Buffalo Soldiers, Chinese railroad workers, Freemasons, and the burial place of old west lawmen and several gunslingers including John Wesley Hardin.

With so much backstory, it's no wonder that Concordia Cemetery has some strange and spooky activity going on, especially at night. The area is infamously known to be a hot spot for the paranormal and is said to be visited by sinister Satanists who practice their evil works, mainly because of the cemetery's ties to Richard Ramirez, aka the Night Stalker.

As I said, there's a lot of history around these parts.

One of the most curious haunted tales is of a shadow man constantly being photographed over the years at Concordia Cemetery.

During a recent ghost tour hosted by the Paso Del Norte Paranormal Society at Concordia Cemetery, a new photo was taken of an image revealing this dark figure, making for seven images capturing the shadow man all about the site.

The new photo shows what seems to be the dark ghostly figure walking across the cemetery.

Below is the original photo taken by Fernie Morales – it's dark, but you can see something blurry in the middle of the picture.

Next is the same photo, but I adjusted the brightness and contrast, clearly showing a shadow figure walking.

So what can this dark figure be, and why does it keep showing up? Some people refer to these apparitions as shadow people or shadow beings. Some say they may be ghosts, an evil entity, time travelers, interdimensional beings, or perhaps aliens, but whatever you want to call them, they remain a mystery to this day.

Whatever this thing is - one thing is for sure - this dark ghostly figure is just more proof that Concordia Cemetery is terrifyingly haunted.

