Share Your Binge Worthy TV Shows For Fall

The one constant we have had in all of our lives throughout the pandemic is television. I watched so much TV from the middle of March until June, that I thought I was permanently attached to my couch. I am sure you know the feeling.

I did not watch as much TV throughout the summer because I wanted to be outside as much as possible. I am not quite ready to reattach myself to the couch quite yet, but I will be in need of some new shows to watch (and by watch I mean binge) throughout the fall season.

Since I am looking for your recommendations, I will share some of my picks with you as well. I recommend the following shows,

I know a few of the above are older series, but well worth the watch if you have yet to see them. I can't say enough good things about 'Yellowstone' - it is so damn good.

As you can see the majority of the shows I watch air or aired on cable networks, or streaming services. I do have a guilty pleasure for the Bravo network too. I am addicted to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and 'Top Chef'. I can easily get sucked into a marathon session of 'Law & Order: SVU' - Olivia Benson is the bomb.

I also dig a great documentary. Let me know all of your must see TV/streaming suggestions. Maybe next time I will do a post about what cocktail pairs well with a particular show - must drink TV.