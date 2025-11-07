(KNUE-FM) You know that magical moment when you feel the heavy humidity lift, and you can sense the fall in the air in East Texas. It's the moment I've been waiting for every year.

Granted, we're still experiencing some pretty warm days, which we should appreciate because the weather will soon be sufficiently chilly, and we'll be longing for warmer days. But, I'm a sincere lover of fall, so I'm soaking in this "kinder" sunshine lately. Even though it's not quite scarf and bonfire weather yet, there are still signs in the air that it is, indeed, autumn in our piney neck of the woods. Here are five I've been reveling in over the last several weeks and looking forward to in the weeks to come.

Cup of tea steaming on a wooden porch rail in East Texas on a cool autumn morning. A quiet East Texas morning with coffee on the porch — that first cool breeze is the surest sign fall has arrived.Canva loading...

The first cool morning breeze & coffee on the porch

I get up quite early to arrive at the station in time for the morning show on 101.5 KNUE. So, when I grab my cup of coffee and sit on the porch for a moment with my dog in the chair next to me, I get a first sense of the day's "feel," if that makes sense. And the first time I sit on the porch and feel that first kiss of (even slightly) crisper air, I know it's here. My favorite thing is looking over and seeing Ms. Poe's nose sniffing the air — she feels it, too.

Colorful fall leaves covering a hiking path in the Piney Woods region of East Texas. Leaves crunching underfoot along a Piney Woods trail — nature’s way of saying it’s finally fall in East Texas., TSM Employee Photo loading...

Leaves whispering underfoot in the Piney Woods

Well, that's kind of a mystical way of putting it, I suppose. But you know what I mean. The leaves finally start to change and blow and fall, and you feel as if you're in an autumnal vortex. Eguide magazine offers an East Texas fall foliage road trip that sounds lovely, once the leaves turn just a little bit more. Bonus points if you find a trail and "get in it" for a bit.

Dog at a bright orange pumpkin patch in East Texas during fall. Families searching for the perfect pumpkin under the East Texas sun — a fall tradition we never outgrow., Unsplash loading...

Pumpkin patches, hayrides, and one-truck-tall scarecrows

The very first sign to me that fall is here is when Lanes Chapel on Old Jacksonville Highway puts out their pumpkins. It's such a cheerful sight to glance over and see families picking the perfect ones with which to decorate. Well, that and the Gregg County and East Texas State Fairs. I didn't get to go this year, and I ain't gonna lie, I'm pretty bummed about it.

Crowd enjoying food and games at an East Texas fall festival or fair. Fairs, sweet potatoes, roses, syrup, and smiles — East Texas knows how to celebrate fall with festivals big and small. loading...

Festivals, fairs & sweet potato celebrations around town

Yes, in addition to our local fairs, seeing more promotion for the numerous fall festivals around the region makes me very happy, including the Henderson Syrup Festival this weekend, as well as festivals already past, such as the East Texas Yamboree Festival in Gilmer and the Texas Rose Festival in Tyler.

Soft golden light shining throughtrees during an East Texas autumn sunset. Golden sunlight through the pines adds a little extra magic to East Texas evenings this time of year., T. Holley loading...

Soft golden light, a little extra chill & sweater-weather joy

So, we mentioned the slight chill in the air, but it's worth revisiting from a different angle—for example, the angle of the sunlight. Throughout the day, the light moves differently. It's softer. Sweeter. As if the sun itself feels more relaxed, and outside dinners hit different.

In my house and likely yours, the afternoon hits the floor with a whole different mood, almost like an invitation to start preparing for the cold days to come. In fact, even stretching or exercising feels a bit different because of the crispness of the air.

golden hour autumn light east texas T. Holley loading...

Slow-down moments that make the season sweeter

I encourage you to stop scrolling for a bit and get out to enjoy one of the many fall festivals going on right now, or sit outside on a random Tuesday afternoon for a while, without your phone, and pay attention to the nature around you (one of my favorite things to do). Or take your coffee outside tomorrow morning and just be still...

And if you're not feeling the autumn vibes but would like to, I can't recommend enough being intentional about it. We often talk about how quickly time seems to be moving, and getting out and taking part in the season purposefully can really help.

What is it for you that signals the "fall has come to East Texas?" Something personal to you? I'd love to hear from you at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

