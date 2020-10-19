Here’s The Best TV Show You Haven’t Watched Yet

Without Hulu and their play next option, I would have never stumbled across this wonderful TV show.

I'm going to start with one of my favorite words ever. Polarizing. I never really cared for the word until I heard it in relation to a poker hand. I was playing recently, and the guy I was head-to-head with called my bet "polarizing" after I raised to $200 after he bet $75. I had never heard that before, but understood what it meant right away. In the poker world, a polarizing bet means only two things. The player who made the bet either has the stone cold nuts, or absolutely nothing.

Polarizing is the best way to put this TV show. It stars one of the most polarizing comedic actors of the new age. That would be nonother than Eastbound and Down's Danny McBride. Believe it or not, I just began watching Eastbound and Down a little over a week ago, and finished the series this past weekend. Easily one of my favorite TV series of all time. That show though, like Danny McBride himself, is quite polarizing. Meaning people either love it or hate it.

So, if you're not a fan of Danny McBride and/or Eastbound and Down-type comedy, this show may not be for you. However, if you're a fan of comedy, you absolutely have to give this show a shot.

After finishing Eastbound and Down, my Hulu account began playing the next series in line. When I realized it was another show starring Danny McBride, I immediately knew I would not like it, because there's no way it could compete with Eastbound.

Still, I gave it one episode, and it hooked me completely in thirty minutes.

If you haven't guessed by now, the show I'm talking about is Vice Principals. It was created by Danny McBride and Jody Hill, both, of course, credited with the creation of Eastbound and Down as well.

The show has a lot of that humor in it, but also has (slightly) more realism attached. It follows the journey of two vice principals, both eying the sole principal spot and will do anything to rise into that big chair on campus. McBride's partner in crime in Vice Principals is the superbly talented Walton Goggins. I never thought I would see those two interact on my screen, so you can imagine how shocked I was when I realized not only were they together, but that their chemistry was through the roof.

I don't want to spoil anything else here, story-wise, I will just end by saying this is a TV show that every fan of TV comedy should enjoy. It's a masterpiece, even though it only ran for (by design) two seasons.

You can see the trailer below!