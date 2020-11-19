You Can Get Paid $2,500 To Watch 25 Holiday Movies? I’m In!

You've read the stories before about different companies paying people to watch movies and shows. I know that one company paid people in memorabilia to binge-watch all of the Marvel movies. Then, there was another one that paid to have people binge-watch The Office.

Now, there's another one. Reviews.org is going to be paying one lucky person to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. It's called the "Ho-Ho-Holiday Movie Dream Job". The person that is chosen, and is able to watch the movies with the deadline, will receive $2,500. Then, on top of that, they will receive a year's-subscription to seven different streaming services. The services that they will get a subscription to are listed below:

Netflix

Hulu

Disney+

Amazon Prime

HBO Max

Apple TV+

Hallmark Movies Now

They're looking for people ages 18+ to apply. You also get your choice of which movies to include in the list of 25 titles.

I think that for $2,500 and seven streaming subscriptions, I could bring myself to watch 25 holiday movies. Actually, that doesn't sound that difficult at all. I'd be down for it, in a heartbeat. Plus, they even said that they might let the winner count Die Hard in their list (It is a Christmas movie, after all). Since I would get the freedom to choose which movies to watch, it makes it even easier.

For all the details, and to get registered, you can check out the Reviews.org website here.