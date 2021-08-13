Need a Weekend Trip to Close Out Summer? Tour the Shiner Brewery

It's sad to think that Summer is slowly winding to a stop for 2021. This year, by the way, has lasted about three hours. It has flown by extremely fast. A little bit of a slow down is definitely in order for everyone. That slow down can start slowly with a nice weekend trip to Shiner, Texas between Houston and San Antonio with a brewery tour of Texas' favorite beer, Shiner Bock.

Spoetzl, the brewery responsible for Texas' favorite beer, could make for a nice weekend trip to see how the lager is made. The tour will only cost you $15 for anyone 21 or older, $10 for anyone under 21, 9 years old and younger are free. If you are a first responder, member of the clergy or military, your tour is half off with an added 10% discount in the gift shop with proper identification.

There has been some added enjoyment to the tours including interactive experiences, video and audio experiences and even a new bar to enjoy. Tours run Monday through Saturday every half hour starting at 10:30 a.m. with the last tour starting at 4:30 p.m. Sundays, tours run from 12:30 p.m. every half hour until 4:30 p.m. There is also a gift shop on site to pick up some Shiner merch.

Due to the pandemic, and the fact that it is a working brewery, everyone is required to wear a mask, whether vaccinated or not.

If you don't have any plans for the weekend, make the drive to the Spoetzl Brewery. For your GPS, it's at 603 East Brewery Street in Shiner, Texas. Find out more about the Shiner brewery, including tour info, how to buy merchandise and more at shiner.com.

