Need a Weekend Trip to Close Out Summer? Tour the Shiner Brewery

It's sad to think that Summer is slowly winding to a stop for 2022. This year, by the way, has lasted about three hours. It has flown by extremely fast. A little bit of a slow down is definitely in order for everyone. That slow down can start with a nice weekend trip to Shiner, Texas with a brewery tour of Texas' favorite beer, Shiner Bock.

Get our free mobile app

Spoetzl, the brewery responsible for Texas' favorite beer, could make for a nice weekend trip to see how the lager is made. The tour has several packages to choose from ranging $20 up to $500. If you are a first responder, member of the clergy or military, you can take half off of the $20 tour and a 10% discount in the gift shop with proper identification.

Those who are under the age of 21 can be a part of a tour, they just wouldn't be able to sample any of the beer. If you have children under the age of 9, they can tour for free but will need to added to the number of people in your group.

What times are the tours?

Tours run Monday through Saturday every half hour starting at 10:30 a.m. with the last tour starting at 4:30 p.m. Sundays, tours run from 12:30 p.m. every half hour until 4:30 p.m. There is also a gift shop on site to pick up some Shiner merch.

If you don't have any plans for the weekend, make the drive to the Spoetzl Brewery. For your GPS, it's at 603 East Brewery Street in Shiner, Texas. There are different tour packages to choose from. You can find those at tours.shiner.com/tours/tour-packages. If you want to find out anything else about Shiner in general, go to shiner.com.

Pepto Bismol Pink House in Port Arthur, Texas The interior doesn't look bad as long as you can get past the pink exterior.

13 Things to Say or Do That Will Get Your Texas Card Revoked There are certain aspects of Texas that are ingrained in our DNA, like manners or where to eat or how to say something.