Shiner has a New Barbecue to Pair Perfectly with their Beer in Shiner, Texas

Of the many varieties of beers available in Texas, most would put Shiner in their Top 10. While I can't throw them back like I used to, I do still enjoy grabbing a 6-pack to take with me to a crawfish boil or cookout. Of the fans of Shiner Beer, I think most would agree that a cold bottle of Shiner goes great with a plate of barbecue. I would think this is the thought around Shiner Beer opening their own barbecue joint behind the brewery in Shiner, Texas. No April Fools, K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. opens this Saturday (April 1).

Get our free mobile app

Spoetzl Brewery

Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas has been open since 1909 making their German inspired beer. It is the oldest independent brewery in Texas. Texas has a long history of German immigrants and it was a group of German and Czech immigrants who were missing their home country's beer that started to brew their own. Originally called Shiner Brewing Association, Kosmos Spoetzl took ownership in 1915 and changed the brewery's name to Spoetzl Brewery but kept the Shiner name for it's beer.

The popularity of Shiner Beer really began to grow in the mid-1990's. Today, it can be considered one of Texas' favorite beers with many considering it one of the many things to have pride in being from Texas.

K. Spoetzl BBQ Co.

So it makes sense that the popular Texas beer would open it's own barbecue restaurant. K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. will open it's doors Saturday, April 1 and is located right behind the brewery in Shiner, Texas. They are taking this seriously, too, as the former owner of Shiner Barbecue Co., Tommy Schuette, is the pitmaster. He has over 20 years experience in the barbecue industry. You will find the usual offerings of brisket, pulled pork, sausage, pork ribs, sandwiches, potato dishes, and salads (mysanantonio.com).

K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sounds like a weekend road trip is order to tour the brewery and then sit down for a plate of ribs or brisket to go along with an ice cold Shiner Beer.

These are the 6 Deadliest Animals in Texas and How to Avoid Them Texas is beautiful. However, there are some dangers that could disturb the viewing of that beauty.

2023 Hurricane Storm Names The 2023 hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends November 30.