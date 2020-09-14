Show Me The Money! Hobby Lobby Raises Pay Wage To $17 an Hr.

Talk about perfect timing!

While many retail stores and companies prepare for the holiday season Hobby Lobby is rewarding their employees with a pay raise of $17 dollar an hour.

The Oklahoma City based company said in a press release is actually the first retailer to do a nationwide minimum wage that far exceeds the federal minimum wage back in 2009 and in 2014, they raised their full-time minimum wage to $15 way before other retailers.

Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green said in a statement,

From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship. These investments allow Hobby Lobby to attract and retain a great group of associates who in turn help provide the wonderfully unique shopping experience enjoyed by our many loyal customers.

Another great thing that Hobby Lobby perk next to this pay raise is a company that offers benefits to eligible employees, which include a great medical, prescription, and dental, and so much more!

Happy job hunting!